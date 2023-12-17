The CSU Fullerton Titans (6-4) will attempt to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Boise State Broncos (7-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 as 12.5-point underdogs. The Broncos have also won four games in a row. The over/under for the matchup is 132.5.

Boise State vs. CSU Fullerton Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: ExtraMile Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Boise State -12.5 132.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boise State Betting Records & Stats

Boise State's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 132.5 points four times.

Boise State has an average point total of 141.1 in its games this year, 8.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Broncos have a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Boise State has won three of the four games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Broncos have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -800.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 88.9% chance of a victory for Boise State.

Boise State vs. CSU Fullerton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Boise State 4 50% 75.2 143.5 65.9 132.3 136.5 CSU Fullerton 4 50% 68.3 143.5 66.4 132.3 140.1

Additional Boise State Insights & Trends

The Broncos record 8.8 more points per game (75.2) than the Titans allow (66.4).

When Boise State puts up more than 66.4 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

Boise State vs. CSU Fullerton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Boise State 3-5-0 1-0 4-4-0 CSU Fullerton 5-3-0 1-1 3-4-0

Boise State vs. CSU Fullerton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Boise State CSU Fullerton 14-1 Home Record 11-2 5-6 Away Record 7-8 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-2-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 10-5-0 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.7 69.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.4 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

