Sunday's contest features the Grand Canyon Antelopes (7-2) and the Idaho Vandals (4-4) matching up at ICCU Arena (on December 17) at 5:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 60-57 win for Grand Canyon, who is a small favorite based on our model.

In their last outing on Friday, the Vandals suffered a 59-51 loss to Oregon.

Idaho vs. Grand Canyon Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho

Idaho vs. Grand Canyon Score Prediction

Prediction: Grand Canyon 60, Idaho 57

Other Big Sky Predictions

Idaho Schedule Analysis

The Vandals registered their signature win of the season on November 19, when they defeated the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine, who rank No. 150 in our computer rankings, 50-40.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Vandals are 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 43rd-most victories.

Idaho has two losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in the country.

Idaho 2023-24 Best Wins

50-40 on the road over Hawaii (No. 150) on November 19

56-48 over CSU Fullerton (No. 195) on November 17

70-43 on the road over Utah State (No. 303) on November 29

Idaho Leaders

Hope Butera: 9.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 46.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6)

9.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 46.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6) Kennedy Johnson: 9.9 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

9.9 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Sarah Schmitt: 7.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 31.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

7.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 31.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28) Amalie Langer: 10.4 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (9-for-36)

10.4 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (9-for-36) Asha Phillips: 7.5 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

Idaho Performance Insights

The Vandals have a +61 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.6 points per game. They're putting up 63.0 points per game to rank 234th in college basketball and are allowing 55.4 per contest to rank 45th in college basketball.

