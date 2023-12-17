Sunday's contest between the Stanford Cardinal (4-4) and Idaho Vandals (6-4) at Maples Pavilion has a projected final score of 80-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Stanford, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET on December 17.

The game has no line set.

Idaho vs. Stanford Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Stanford, California

Stanford, California Venue: Maples Pavilion

Idaho vs. Stanford Score Prediction

Prediction: Stanford 80, Idaho 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Idaho vs. Stanford

Computer Predicted Spread: Stanford (-10.2)

Stanford (-10.2) Computer Predicted Total: 148.8

Stanford is 4-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Idaho's 5-3-0 ATS record. The Cardinal have hit the over in five games, while Vandals games have gone over four times.

Idaho Performance Insights

The Vandals put up 74.0 points per game (207th in college basketball) while allowing 66.8 per contest (84th in college basketball). They have a +72 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.2 points per game.

Idaho records 35.6 rebounds per game (226th in college basketball) while allowing 33.8 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.8 boards per game.

Idaho makes 8.6 three-pointers per game (89th in college basketball), 1.7 more than its opponents. It shoots 33.1% from beyond the arc (199th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 34.0%.

Idaho has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 11.3 per game (128th in college basketball) while forcing 12.5 (154th in college basketball).

