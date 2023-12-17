The Idaho Vandals (6-4) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Stanford Cardinal (4-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Maples Pavilion. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Idaho vs. Stanford Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
Idaho Stats Insights

  • The Vandals have shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 43.2% shooting opponents of the Cardinal have averaged.
  • Idaho is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.
  • The Cardinal are the rebounding team in the country, the Vandals rank 267th.
  • The Vandals' 74.0 points per game are just 2.0 fewer points than the 76.0 the Cardinal give up to opponents.
  • Idaho is 4-0 when it scores more than 76.0 points.

Idaho Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Idaho scored 76.2 points per game at home last season, and 69.3 away.
  • The Vandals conceded fewer points at home (69.6 per game) than away (75.5) last season.
  • At home, Idaho sunk 7.6 triples per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (6.1). Idaho's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.6%) than on the road (33.1%).

Idaho Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Cal Poly W 85-70 ICCU Arena
12/5/2023 Pacific W 83-53 ICCU Arena
12/9/2023 @ Utah Tech W 63-62 Burns Arena
12/17/2023 @ Stanford - Maples Pavilion
12/21/2023 @ UC Riverside - UCR Student Recreation Center
12/28/2023 Sacramento State - ICCU Arena

