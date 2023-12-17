How to Watch Idaho vs. Stanford on TV or Live Stream - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 9:17 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Idaho Vandals (6-4) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Stanford Cardinal (4-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Maples Pavilion. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Idaho vs. Stanford Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
Idaho Stats Insights
- The Vandals have shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 43.2% shooting opponents of the Cardinal have averaged.
- Idaho is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.
- The Cardinal are the rebounding team in the country, the Vandals rank 267th.
- The Vandals' 74.0 points per game are just 2.0 fewer points than the 76.0 the Cardinal give up to opponents.
- Idaho is 4-0 when it scores more than 76.0 points.
Idaho Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Idaho scored 76.2 points per game at home last season, and 69.3 away.
- The Vandals conceded fewer points at home (69.6 per game) than away (75.5) last season.
- At home, Idaho sunk 7.6 triples per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (6.1). Idaho's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.6%) than on the road (33.1%).
Idaho Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Cal Poly
|W 85-70
|ICCU Arena
|12/5/2023
|Pacific
|W 83-53
|ICCU Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Utah Tech
|W 63-62
|Burns Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Stanford
|-
|Maples Pavilion
|12/21/2023
|@ UC Riverside
|-
|UCR Student Recreation Center
|12/28/2023
|Sacramento State
|-
|ICCU Arena
