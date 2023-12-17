The Idaho Vandals (6-4) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Stanford Cardinal (4-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Maples Pavilion. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Idaho vs. Stanford Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Idaho Stats Insights

The Vandals have shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 43.2% shooting opponents of the Cardinal have averaged.

Idaho is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.

The Cardinal are the rebounding team in the country, the Vandals rank 267th.

The Vandals' 74.0 points per game are just 2.0 fewer points than the 76.0 the Cardinal give up to opponents.

Idaho is 4-0 when it scores more than 76.0 points.

Idaho Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Idaho scored 76.2 points per game at home last season, and 69.3 away.

The Vandals conceded fewer points at home (69.6 per game) than away (75.5) last season.

At home, Idaho sunk 7.6 triples per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (6.1). Idaho's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.6%) than on the road (33.1%).

Idaho Upcoming Schedule