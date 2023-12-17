The Idaho Vandals (6-4) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Stanford Cardinal (4-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Maples Pavilion. This contest is at 5:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Stanford vs. Idaho matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Idaho vs. Stanford Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Idaho vs. Stanford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Idaho vs. Stanford Betting Trends

Idaho is 5-3-0 ATS this year.

The Vandals have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 17.5-point underdogs.

Stanford has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

So far this season, five out of the Cardinal's seven games have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.