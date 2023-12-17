Idaho vs. Stanford: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 17
The Idaho Vandals (6-4) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Stanford Cardinal (4-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Maples Pavilion. This contest is at 5:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Stanford vs. Idaho matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Idaho vs. Stanford Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Idaho vs. Stanford Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Stanford Moneyline
|Idaho Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Stanford (-17.5)
|142.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Stanford (-16.5)
|142.5
|-2800
|+1160
Idaho vs. Stanford Betting Trends
- Idaho is 5-3-0 ATS this year.
- The Vandals have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 17.5-point underdogs.
- Stanford has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- So far this season, five out of the Cardinal's seven games have hit the over.
