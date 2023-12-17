The Grand Canyon Antelopes (6-2) play the Idaho Vandals (4-3) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at ICCU Arena. This contest will tip off at 5:00 PM ET.

Idaho vs. Grand Canyon Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

Idaho Players to Watch

Hope Butera: 8.9 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK

8.9 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK Kennedy Johnson: 9.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Sarah Schmitt: 8.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Amalie Langer: 10.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Asha Phillips: 8.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Grand Canyon Players to Watch

