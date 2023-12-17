The Idaho Vandals (4-4) will look to end a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Grand Canyon Antelopes (7-2) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at ICCU Arena, airing at 5:00 PM ET.

Idaho Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Idaho vs. Grand Canyon Scoring Comparison

  • The Antelopes put up an average of 64.3 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 55.4 the Vandals give up to opponents.
  • Grand Canyon is 5-2 when it scores more than 55.4 points.
  • Idaho's record is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 64.3 points.
  • The 63.0 points per game the Vandals put up are 9.0 more points than the Antelopes give up (54.0).
  • Idaho is 3-3 when scoring more than 54.0 points.
  • Grand Canyon has a 7-0 record when allowing fewer than 63.0 points.
  • The Vandals are making 38.5% of their shots from the field, 2.2% higher than the Antelopes concede to opponents (36.3%).
  • The Antelopes make 44.8% of their shots from the field, 5.8% higher than the Vandals' defensive field-goal percentage.

Idaho Leaders

  • Hope Butera: 9.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 46.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6)
  • Kennedy Johnson: 9.9 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
  • Sarah Schmitt: 7.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 31.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)
  • Amalie Langer: 10.4 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (9-for-36)
  • Asha Phillips: 7.5 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

Idaho Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Utah State W 70-43 Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
12/1/2023 Texas A&M-Commerce L 72-71 ICCU Arena
12/8/2023 @ Oregon L 59-51 Matthew Knight Arena
12/17/2023 Grand Canyon - ICCU Arena
12/19/2023 Saint Martin's - ICCU Arena
12/28/2023 @ Sacramento State - The Nest

