How to Watch the Idaho vs. Grand Canyon Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 9:55 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Idaho Vandals (4-4) will look to end a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Grand Canyon Antelopes (7-2) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at ICCU Arena, airing at 5:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game
Idaho Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Idaho vs. Grand Canyon Scoring Comparison
- The Antelopes put up an average of 64.3 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 55.4 the Vandals give up to opponents.
- Grand Canyon is 5-2 when it scores more than 55.4 points.
- Idaho's record is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 64.3 points.
- The 63.0 points per game the Vandals put up are 9.0 more points than the Antelopes give up (54.0).
- Idaho is 3-3 when scoring more than 54.0 points.
- Grand Canyon has a 7-0 record when allowing fewer than 63.0 points.
- The Vandals are making 38.5% of their shots from the field, 2.2% higher than the Antelopes concede to opponents (36.3%).
- The Antelopes make 44.8% of their shots from the field, 5.8% higher than the Vandals' defensive field-goal percentage.
Idaho Leaders
- Hope Butera: 9.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 46.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6)
- Kennedy Johnson: 9.9 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
- Sarah Schmitt: 7.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 31.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)
- Amalie Langer: 10.4 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (9-for-36)
- Asha Phillips: 7.5 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
Idaho Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Utah State
|W 70-43
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|12/1/2023
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|L 72-71
|ICCU Arena
|12/8/2023
|@ Oregon
|L 59-51
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/17/2023
|Grand Canyon
|-
|ICCU Arena
|12/19/2023
|Saint Martin's
|-
|ICCU Arena
|12/28/2023
|@ Sacramento State
|-
|The Nest
