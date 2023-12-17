The Idaho Vandals (4-4) will look to end a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Grand Canyon Antelopes (7-2) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at ICCU Arena, airing at 5:00 PM ET.

Idaho Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho

TV: ESPN+

Idaho vs. Grand Canyon Scoring Comparison

The Antelopes put up an average of 64.3 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 55.4 the Vandals give up to opponents.

Grand Canyon is 5-2 when it scores more than 55.4 points.

Idaho's record is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 64.3 points.

The 63.0 points per game the Vandals put up are 9.0 more points than the Antelopes give up (54.0).

Idaho is 3-3 when scoring more than 54.0 points.

Grand Canyon has a 7-0 record when allowing fewer than 63.0 points.

The Vandals are making 38.5% of their shots from the field, 2.2% higher than the Antelopes concede to opponents (36.3%).

The Antelopes make 44.8% of their shots from the field, 5.8% higher than the Vandals' defensive field-goal percentage.

Idaho Leaders

Hope Butera: 9.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 46.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6)

9.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 46.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6) Kennedy Johnson: 9.9 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

9.9 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Sarah Schmitt: 7.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 31.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

7.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 31.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28) Amalie Langer: 10.4 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (9-for-36)

10.4 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (9-for-36) Asha Phillips: 7.5 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

Idaho Schedule