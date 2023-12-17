Idaho vs. Stanford December 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Idaho Vandals (4-4) will face the Stanford Cardinal (3-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Maples Pavilion. The game is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM ET and air on Pac-12 Network.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Idaho vs. Stanford Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Idaho Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Idaho Players to Watch
- Maxime Raynaud: 15.9 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Jared Bynum: 10.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 7.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mike Jones: 11.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Brandon Angel: 12.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Spencer Jones: 11.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Stanford Players to Watch
- Raynaud: 15.9 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Bynum: 10.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 7.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mike Jones: 11.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Angel: 12.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Spencer Jones: 11.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Idaho vs. Stanford Stat Comparison
|Stanford Rank
|Stanford AVG
|Idaho AVG
|Idaho Rank
|94th
|79.1
|Points Scored
|74.3
|202nd
|314th
|77.7
|Points Allowed
|69.1
|144th
|202nd
|32.7
|Rebounds
|32.8
|200th
|325th
|6.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.5
|228th
|62nd
|9.0
|3pt Made
|8.0
|126th
|22nd
|17.6
|Assists
|14.0
|141st
|164th
|11.6
|Turnovers
|11.5
|156th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.