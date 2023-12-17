The Idaho Vandals (4-4) will face the Stanford Cardinal (3-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Maples Pavilion. The game is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM ET and air on Pac-12 Network.

Idaho vs. Stanford Game Information

Idaho Players to Watch

  • Maxime Raynaud: 15.9 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Jared Bynum: 10.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 7.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Mike Jones: 11.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Brandon Angel: 12.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Spencer Jones: 11.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Stanford Players to Watch

Idaho vs. Stanford Stat Comparison

Stanford Rank Stanford AVG Idaho AVG Idaho Rank
94th 79.1 Points Scored 74.3 202nd
314th 77.7 Points Allowed 69.1 144th
202nd 32.7 Rebounds 32.8 200th
325th 6.9 Off. Rebounds 8.5 228th
62nd 9.0 3pt Made 8.0 126th
22nd 17.6 Assists 14.0 141st
164th 11.6 Turnovers 11.5 156th

