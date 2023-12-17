The Idaho Vandals (4-4) will face the Stanford Cardinal (3-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Maples Pavilion. The game is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM ET and air on Pac-12 Network.

Idaho vs. Stanford Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Idaho Players to Watch

Maxime Raynaud: 15.9 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

15.9 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK Jared Bynum: 10.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 7.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 7.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Mike Jones: 11.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Brandon Angel: 12.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Spencer Jones: 11.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Stanford Players to Watch

Idaho vs. Stanford Stat Comparison

Stanford Rank Stanford AVG Idaho AVG Idaho Rank 94th 79.1 Points Scored 74.3 202nd 314th 77.7 Points Allowed 69.1 144th 202nd 32.7 Rebounds 32.8 200th 325th 6.9 Off. Rebounds 8.5 228th 62nd 9.0 3pt Made 8.0 126th 22nd 17.6 Assists 14.0 141st 164th 11.6 Turnovers 11.5 156th

