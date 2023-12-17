The Idaho Vandals (6-4) are heavy, 17.5-point underdogs as they look to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Stanford Cardinal (4-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Maples Pavilion. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. The matchup's point total is set at 142.5.

Idaho vs. Stanford Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Stanford, California

Stanford, California Venue: Maples Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Stanford -17.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vandals Betting Records & Stats

Idaho has combined with its opponent to score more than 142.5 points in five of eight games this season.

The average total for Idaho's games this season is 140.8 points, 1.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Idaho has a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Stanford has covered less often than Idaho this season, putting up an ATS record of 4-3-0, as opposed to the 5-3-0 mark of Idaho.

Idaho vs. Stanford Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Stanford 6 85.7% 80.3 154.3 76.0 142.8 150.2 Idaho 5 62.5% 74.0 154.3 66.8 142.8 141.9

Additional Idaho Insights & Trends

The Vandals' 74.0 points per game are just 2.0 fewer points than the 76.0 the Cardinal give up.

Idaho has put together a 2-0 ATS record and a 4-0 overall record in games it scores more than 76.0 points.

Idaho vs. Stanford Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 17.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Stanford 4-3-0 0-1 5-2-0 Idaho 5-3-0 0-1 4-4-0

Idaho vs. Stanford Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Stanford Idaho 9-6 Home Record 6-10 2-8 Away Record 4-11 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 73.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.2 69.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.3 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 8-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.