Can we expect Adam Larsson finding the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken play the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Adam Larsson score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Larsson stats and insights

  • In two of 32 games this season, Larsson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Stars.
  • Larsson has no points on the power play.
  • Larsson's shooting percentage is 3.3%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 91 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.8 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Larsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/16/2023 Kings 1 1 0 26:33 Home L 3-2 SO
12/14/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 21:03 Home W 7-1
12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 23:32 Home W 4-0
12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 20:57 Home L 3-0
12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 26:22 Home L 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 25:12 Home L 2-1
12/4/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 23:56 Away L 4-2
12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:30 Away L 2-0
11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 25:47 Away L 4-3 SO
11/28/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 24:07 Away L 4-3

Kraken vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

