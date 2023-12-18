Will Alexander Wennberg Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 18?
For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Seattle Kraken and the Dallas Stars on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, is Alexander Wennberg a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Alexander Wennberg score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)
Wennberg stats and insights
- Wennberg has scored in four of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Stars.
- Wennberg has scored one goal on the power play.
- Wennberg averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have conceded 91 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.8 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Wennberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|20:58
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/14/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:01
|Home
|W 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|19:02
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|18:48
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/9/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:48
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|18:03
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/4/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:17
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|18:21
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|20:43
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|19:28
|Away
|L 4-3
Kraken vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network
