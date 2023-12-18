For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Seattle Kraken and the Dallas Stars on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, is Alexander Wennberg a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Alexander Wennberg score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Wennberg stats and insights

Wennberg has scored in four of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Stars.

Wennberg has scored one goal on the power play.

Wennberg averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 91 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.8 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Wennberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:58 Home L 3-2 SO 12/14/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:01 Home W 7-1 12/12/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 19:02 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:48 Home L 3-0 12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:48 Home L 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Devils 1 0 1 18:03 Home L 2-1 12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:17 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:21 Away L 2-0 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 20:43 Away L 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 19:28 Away L 4-3

Kraken vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network

ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

