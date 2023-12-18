When the Seattle Kraken take on the Dallas Stars on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, will Brandon Tanev find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Brandon Tanev score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490

Tanev stats and insights

In two of 16 games this season, Tanev has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Stars.

Tanev has zero points on the power play.

Tanev's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 91 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 12.8 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Tanev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:03 Home L 3-2 SO 12/14/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 15:24 Home W 7-1 12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:52 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:26 Home L 3-0 12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:14 Home L 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:02 Home L 2-1 12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:15 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:02 Away L 2-0 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 3:37 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 14:51 Home W 7-1

Kraken vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network

ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

