The Utah Jazz, with Collin Sexton, face the Brooklyn Nets at 9:00 PM ET on Monday.

In a 125-104 loss to the Kings (his most recent game) Sexton put up 28 points.

In this piece we'll break down Sexton's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Collin Sexton Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 14.3 18.0 Rebounds 3.5 2.7 2.9 Assists 4.5 3.3 3.4 PRA -- 20.3 24.3 PR -- 17 20.9 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.4



Collin Sexton Insights vs. the Nets

This season, he's put up 11.5% of the Jazz's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.4 per contest.

He's made 1.2 threes per game, or 9.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Sexton's opponents, the Nets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 22nd, averaging 101.1 possessions per game, while his Jazz average 103.4 per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams.

The Nets are the 18th-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 114.7 points per game.

On the boards, the Nets are ranked 18th in the NBA, allowing 44 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Nets are ranked 12th in the NBA, conceding 25.6 per game.

Conceding 13.8 made 3-pointers per game, the Nets are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA.

Collin Sexton vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/20/2023 29 17 0 1 2 0 1

