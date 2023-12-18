Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Elmore County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:33 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Elmore County, Idaho today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Elmore County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Glenns Ferry High School at Victory Charter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 18
- Location: Nampa, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
