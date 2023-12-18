If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Idaho County, Idaho today, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Idaho County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Grangeville High School at Clearwater Valley High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 18
  • Location: Kooskia, ID
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.