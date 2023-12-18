Can we count on Jamie Oleksiak scoring a goal when the Seattle Kraken face off with the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Jamie Oleksiak score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Oleksiak stats and insights

  • In two of 32 games this season, Oleksiak has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Stars yet this season.
  • Oleksiak has zero points on the power play.
  • Oleksiak's shooting percentage is 5.6%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 91 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Oleksiak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:57 Home L 3-2 SO
12/14/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:00 Home W 7-1
12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:19 Home W 4-0
12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:27 Home L 3-0
12/9/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 19:41 Home L 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:37 Home L 2-1
12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:29 Away L 4-2
12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:35 Away L 2-0
11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:17 Away L 4-3 SO
11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:24 Away L 4-3

Kraken vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

