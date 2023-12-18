In the upcoming tilt against the Dallas Stars, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Jared McCann to score a goal for the Seattle Kraken? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Jared McCann score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

McCann stats and insights

In 13 of 32 games this season, McCann has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Stars.

On the power play, McCann has accumulated six goals and two assists.

McCann's shooting percentage is 16.1%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 91 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.8 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

McCann recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Kings 1 0 1 17:02 Home L 3-2 SO 12/14/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 17:04 Home W 7-1 12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:13 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:41 Home L 3-0 12/9/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 19:00 Home L 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:08 Home L 2-1 12/4/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 18:13 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:38 Away L 2-0 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 2 2 0 19:03 Away L 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:12 Away L 4-3

Kraken vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network

ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

