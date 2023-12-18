The Utah Jazz (7-13) square off against the Brooklyn Nets (10-9) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. The matchup airs on KJZZ and YES.

Jazz vs. Nets Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: KJZZ, YES

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen posts 23.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks.

John Collins averages 14.4 points, 8.4 boards and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 47.8% from the field and 40.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made treys per game.

Jordan Clarkson posts 17.8 points, 4.9 assists and 3.3 rebounds per contest.

Keyonte George averages 10.5 points, 5.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds.

Talen Horton-Tucker averages 9.3 points, 2.9 boards and 4.5 assists per game, shooting 37.7% from the field and 30.8% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nets Players to Watch

Mikal Bridges is putting up 22.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He's also draining 48.0% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per contest.

The Nets are getting 14.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game from Spencer Dinwiddie this year.

The Nets are getting 8.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Royce O'Neale this season.

The Nets are getting 11.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Dorian Finney-Smith this season.

Cameron Thomas is averaging 26.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He is sinking 46.4% of his shots from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per contest.

Jazz vs. Nets Stat Comparison

Jazz Nets 112.1 Points Avg. 116.7 118.5 Points Allowed Avg. 114.0 44.7% Field Goal % 47.4% 35.2% Three Point % 39.0%

