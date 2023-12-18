Jazz vs. Nets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Brooklyn Nets (13-12) square off against the Utah Jazz (9-17) as 3.5-point favorites on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and YES. The over/under for the matchup is set at 231.5.
Jazz vs. Nets Odds & Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: KJZZ and YES
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nets
|-3.5
|231.5
Jazz Betting Records & Stats
- Utah's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 231.5 points in 11 of 26 outings.
- Utah has a 231.7-point average over/under in its outings this season, 0.2 more points than this game's point total.
- Utah's ATS record is 13-13-0 this year.
- The Jazz have come away with six wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Utah has won four of its 17 games, or 23.5%, when it is the underdog by at least +145 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Utah has a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.
Jazz vs Nets Additional Info
Jazz vs. Nets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 231.5
|% of Games Over 231.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nets
|9
|36%
|116.4
|228.1
|114.7
|234.7
|227.8
|Jazz
|11
|42.3%
|111.7
|228.1
|120
|234.7
|229.3
Additional Jazz Insights & Trends
- Utah is 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Jazz have gone over the total five times.
- Utah's winning percentage against the spread at home is .750 (9-3-0). On the road, it is .286 (4-10-0).
- The Jazz score only three fewer points per game (111.7) than the Nets allow (114.7).
- Utah has put together a 9-2 ATS record and a 7-4 overall record in games it scores more than 114.7 points.
Jazz vs. Nets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Jazz
|13-13
|10-10
|15-11
|Nets
|17-8
|3-1
|13-12
Jazz vs. Nets Point Insights
|Jazz
|Nets
|111.7
|116.4
|22
|9
|9-2
|6-1
|7-4
|4-3
|120
|114.7
|24
|18
|9-2
|10-0
|7-4
|10-0
