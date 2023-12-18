How to Watch Lauri Markkanen, Jazz vs. the Nets: Streaming & TV Channel for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:31 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Utah Jazz (9-17) take on the Brooklyn Nets (13-12) at Delta Center on December 18, 2023.
Jazz vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
Jazz vs Nets Additional Info
Jazz Stats Insights
- The Jazz are shooting 45% from the field, 0.6% lower than the 45.6% the Nets' opponents have shot this season.
- Utah is 5-6 when it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.
- The Jazz are the top rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at fifth.
- The Jazz score an average of 111.7 points per game, only three fewer points than the 114.7 the Nets give up to opponents.
- Utah is 7-4 when it scores more than 114.7 points.
Jazz Home & Away Comparison
- The Jazz put up more points per game at home (118.1) than on the road (106.2), and also concede fewer points at home (116.4) than away (123).
- Utah allows 116.4 points per game at home, and 123 on the road.
- At home the Jazz are picking up 27.2 assists per game, 0.8 more than away (26.4).
Jazz Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jordan Clarkson
|Out
|Thigh
|Luka Samanic
|Questionable
|Illness
|John Collins
|Questionable
|Illness
|Keyonte George
|Out
|Ankle
|Omer Yurtseven
|Out
|Illness
