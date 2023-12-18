The Utah Jazz (9-17) take on the Brooklyn Nets (13-12) at Delta Center on December 18, 2023.

Jazz vs. Nets Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Jazz vs Nets Additional Info

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz are shooting 45% from the field, 0.6% lower than the 45.6% the Nets' opponents have shot this season.

Utah is 5-6 when it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.

The Jazz are the top rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at fifth.

The Jazz score an average of 111.7 points per game, only three fewer points than the 114.7 the Nets give up to opponents.

Utah is 7-4 when it scores more than 114.7 points.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

The Jazz put up more points per game at home (118.1) than on the road (106.2), and also concede fewer points at home (116.4) than away (123).

At home the Jazz are picking up 27.2 assists per game, 0.8 more than away (26.4).

Jazz Injuries