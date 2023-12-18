Player props are listed for Mikal Bridges and Lauri Markkanen, among others, when the Brooklyn Nets visit the Utah Jazz at Delta Center on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

Jazz vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and YES

KJZZ and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Jazz vs Nets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen Props

PTS REB 3PM 22.5 (Over: -115) 8.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: -154)

The 23.4 points Markkanen scores per game are 0.9 more than his over/under on Monday.

He has pulled down 8.4 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Monday's game (8.5).

Markkanen's 3.2 three-pointers made per game is 0.7 more than his over/under on Monday.

Collin Sexton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: +102) 4.5 (Over: -125) 1.5 (Over: -143)

The 21.5-point prop bet for Collin Sexton on Monday is 7.2 higher than his season scoring average (14.3).

His rebounding average -- 2.7 per game -- is 0.8 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (3.5).

Sexton's assists average -- 3.3 -- is 1.2 lower than Monday's over/under.

He 1.2 made three-pointers average is 0.3 lower than his prop bet on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -125) 5.5 (Over: +110) 3.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: +142)

The 22.5-point total set for Bridges on Monday is 0.2 more points than his season scoring average.

He has grabbed 5.6 rebounds per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (5.5).

Bridges has averaged 3.7 assists per game, 0.2 more than Monday's assist over/under (3.5).

Bridges has averaged 2.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

The 16.5-point over/under set for Spencer Dinwiddie on Monday is 1.6 higher than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebounding average of 4.0 is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Monday (3.5).

Dinwiddie's assists average -- 6.8 -- is 1.7 lower than Monday's over/under.

He has hit 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his prop bet total on Monday.

