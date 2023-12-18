Lauri Markkanen is one of the players to watch on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, when the Utah Jazz (9-17) go head to head with the Brooklyn Nets (13-12) at Delta Center.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Nets

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Delta Center

Delta Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah How to Watch on TV: KJZZ, YES

KJZZ, YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz's Last Game

The Jazz dropped their most recent game to the Kings, 125-104, on Saturday. Collin Sexton was their leading scorer with 28 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Collin Sexton 28 3 1 1 0 2 Lauri Markkanen 18 6 3 0 0 2 Talen Horton-Tucker 12 3 5 3 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jazz Players to Watch

Markkanen's numbers on the season are 23.4 points, 1.1 assists and 8.4 boards per contest.

Sexton's numbers on the season are 14.3 points, 3.3 assists and 2.7 boards per contest.

Talen Horton-Tucker's numbers on the season are 10.5 points, 4.2 assists and 2.7 boards per game.

Kelly Olynyk is posting 7.5 points, 4.3 assists and 5.8 boards per game.

Walker Kessler's numbers on the season are 8.6 points, 1 assists and 8.1 boards per contest.

Watch Markkanen, Mikal Bridges and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Collin Sexton 18 2.9 3.4 0.9 0 1.4 Walker Kessler 7.7 7.1 1.6 0.6 2.9 0 Simone Fontecchio 12.9 3.7 2.2 0.7 0.7 2.5 Talen Horton-Tucker 11.8 2.3 3.5 1.2 0.3 1.3 Keyonte George 11.2 2.5 3.6 0.4 0.1 1.4

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.