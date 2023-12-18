When the Seattle Kraken face off against the Dallas Stars on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, will Jordan Eberle find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Jordan Eberle score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Eberle stats and insights

In three of 28 games this season, Eberle has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Stars yet this season.

Eberle has picked up four assists on the power play.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 5.2% of them.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 91 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.8 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Eberle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:43 Home W 7-1 12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:14 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:20 Home L 3-0 12/9/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 19:10 Home L 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:01 Home L 2-1 12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:15 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 20:23 Away L 2-0 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 20:33 Away L 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:15 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:26 Home L 5-1

Kraken vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network

ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

