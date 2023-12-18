Monday's NHL action includes the Dallas Stars (17-8-4) hosting the Seattle Kraken (10-14-8) at American Airlines Center. The Kraken are underdogs (+155 on the moneyline) against the Stars (-190) ahead of the outing, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kraken vs. Stars Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network

ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Kraken vs. Stars Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kraken vs. Stars Betting Trends

Dallas and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in 18 of 29 games this season.

The Stars have won 61.5% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (16-10).

The Kraken have been made the underdog 21 times this season, and upset their opponent six times.

Dallas has had eight games with moneyline odds of -190 or shorter, and won each time.

Seattle has three games this season playing as an underdog by +155 or longer, and is 1-2 in those contests.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 4-6 8-2-0 6.2 3.60 3.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 3.60 3.50 8 33.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-5-3 6-4 4-5-1 6.1 2.50 2.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-5-3 2.50 2.30 5 16.7% Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 8 Games Under Total 2 Record as ML Favorite 1-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-6 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.