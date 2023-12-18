Kraken vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:50 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Seattle Kraken (10-14-8) take a four-game road losing streak into a matchup against the Dallas Stars (17-8-4) on Monday, December 18 at 8:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network.
Kraken vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Stars (-190)
|Kraken (+155)
|6.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Kraken Betting Insights
- This season the Kraken have been an underdog 21 times, and won six, or 28.6%, of those games.
- Seattle has a record of 1-2 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +155 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set in this matchup implies a 39.2% chance of victory for the Kraken.
- Seattle has played 15 games this season that ended with over 6.5 goals.
Kraken vs Stars Additional Info
Kraken vs. Stars Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|101 (7th)
|Goals
|86 (25th)
|91 (15th)
|Goals Allowed
|101 (23rd)
|21 (14th)
|Power Play Goals
|21 (14th)
|13 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|20 (19th)
Kraken Advanced Stats
- The Kraken went 2-5-3 in its last 10 contests, including a 6-4-0 record against the spread during that span.
- Four of Seattle's past 10 contests have gone over the total.
- The Kraken total over the last 10 games is 0.4 goals fewer than the 6.5 over/under given for this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are scoring 0.6 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.5.
- The Kraken have scored 86 goals this season (2.7 per game) to rank 25th in the NHL.
- The Kraken have conceded 101 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 23rd.
- Their 27th-ranked goal differential is -15.
