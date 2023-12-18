Lauri Markkanen vs. Mikal Bridges and the Brooklyn Nets: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:45 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
At Delta Center on Monday, December 18, Lauri Markkanen's Utah Jazz (9-17) and the Brooklyn Nets (13-12) meet, beginning at 9:00 PM ET.
Jazz vs. Nets Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KJZZ and YES
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Arena: Delta Center
Lauri Markkanen vs. Mikal Bridges Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Lauri Markkanen
|Mikal Bridges
|Total Fantasy Pts
|635.1
|875.7
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|37.4
|35.0
|Fantasy Rank
|41
|-
Lauri Markkanen vs. Mikal Bridges Insights
Lauri Markkanen & the Jazz
- Markkanen's averages for the season are 23.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists, making 48.9% of his shots from the floor and 39.0% from 3-point range, with 3.2 triples per contest.
- The Jazz's -215 scoring differential (being outscored by 8.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 111.7 points per game (22nd in NBA) while allowing 120 per outing (24th in league).
- The 46.3 rebounds per game Utah accumulates rank fourth in the NBA, 3.6 more than the 42.7 its opponents grab.
- The Jazz connect on 13.2 three-pointers per game (10th in the league) compared to their opponents' 14.2. They shoot 34.9% from deep, and their opponents shoot 37.5%.
- Utah loses the turnover battle by 4.5 per game, committing 16.3 (30th in league) while its opponents average 11.8.
Mikal Bridges & the Nets
- Mikal Bridges is averaging 22.3 points, 3.7 assists and 5.6 boards per contest.
- The Nets' +43 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 116.4 points per game (ninth in the NBA) while giving up 114.7 per outing (18th in the league).
- Brooklyn ranks first in the league at 47.5 rebounds per game. That's 3.5 more than the 44 its opponents average.
- The Nets connect on 14.6 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league), while their opponents have made 13.8 on average.
- Brooklyn loses the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 12.6 (ninth in the league) while its opponents average 11.2.
Lauri Markkanen vs. Mikal Bridges Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Lauri Markkanen
|Mikal Bridges
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|-3.4
|0.8
|Usage Percentage
|24.6%
|26.0%
|True Shooting Pct
|63.0%
|59.3%
|Total Rebound Pct
|13.9%
|8.5%
|Assist Pct
|5.5%
|16.0%
