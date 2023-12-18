At Delta Center on Monday, December 18, Lauri Markkanen's Utah Jazz (9-17) and the Brooklyn Nets (13-12) meet, beginning at 9:00 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Jazz vs. Nets Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ and YES

KJZZ and YES Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Arena: Delta Center

Delta Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lauri Markkanen vs. Mikal Bridges Fantasy Comparison

Stat Lauri Markkanen Mikal Bridges Total Fantasy Pts 635.1 875.7 Fantasy Pts Per Game 37.4 35.0 Fantasy Rank 41 -

Buy Bridges and Markkanen gear on Fanatics!

Lauri Markkanen vs. Mikal Bridges Insights

Lauri Markkanen & the Jazz

Markkanen's averages for the season are 23.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists, making 48.9% of his shots from the floor and 39.0% from 3-point range, with 3.2 triples per contest.

The Jazz's -215 scoring differential (being outscored by 8.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 111.7 points per game (22nd in NBA) while allowing 120 per outing (24th in league).

The 46.3 rebounds per game Utah accumulates rank fourth in the NBA, 3.6 more than the 42.7 its opponents grab.

The Jazz connect on 13.2 three-pointers per game (10th in the league) compared to their opponents' 14.2. They shoot 34.9% from deep, and their opponents shoot 37.5%.

Utah loses the turnover battle by 4.5 per game, committing 16.3 (30th in league) while its opponents average 11.8.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Mikal Bridges & the Nets

Mikal Bridges is averaging 22.3 points, 3.7 assists and 5.6 boards per contest.

The Nets' +43 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 116.4 points per game (ninth in the NBA) while giving up 114.7 per outing (18th in the league).

Brooklyn ranks first in the league at 47.5 rebounds per game. That's 3.5 more than the 44 its opponents average.

The Nets connect on 14.6 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league), while their opponents have made 13.8 on average.

Brooklyn loses the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 12.6 (ninth in the league) while its opponents average 11.2.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lauri Markkanen vs. Mikal Bridges Advanced Stats

Stat Lauri Markkanen Mikal Bridges Plus/Minus Per Game -3.4 0.8 Usage Percentage 24.6% 26.0% True Shooting Pct 63.0% 59.3% Total Rebound Pct 13.9% 8.5% Assist Pct 5.5% 16.0%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.