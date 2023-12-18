Oliver Bjorkstrand and the Seattle Kraken will be in action on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Dallas Stars. Prop bets for Bjorkstrand are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Oliver Bjorkstrand vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network

0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Bjorkstrand Season Stats Insights

Bjorkstrand has averaged 17:03 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

Bjorkstrand has netted a goal in a game nine times this season in 32 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 16 of 32 games this year, Bjorkstrand has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Bjorkstrand has an assist in 11 of 32 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Bjorkstrand's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 55.6% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Bjorkstrand has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Bjorkstrand Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 91 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+10).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 32 Games 10 25 Points 5 10 Goals 3 15 Assists 2

