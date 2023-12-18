Will Ryker Evans find the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken take on the Dallas Stars on Monday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Ryker Evans score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Evans stats and insights

Evans is yet to score through six games this season.

He has not faced the Stars yet this season.

Evans has picked up two assists on the power play.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 91 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.8 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network

ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

