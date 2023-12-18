The Utah Jazz, Simone Fontecchio included, take on the Brooklyn Nets on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 125-104 loss against the Kings, Fontecchio had seven points.

Let's break down Fontecchio's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Simone Fontecchio Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 8.8 12.9 Rebounds 3.5 2.7 3.7 Assists -- 1.1 2.2 PRA -- 12.6 18.8 PR -- 11.5 16.6 3PM 2.5 1.8 2.5



Simone Fontecchio Insights vs. the Nets

This season, he's put up 6.9% of the Jazz's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.8 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 12.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.8 per game.

The Jazz average the fourth-most possessions per game with 103.4. His opponents, the Nets, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.1 possessions per contest.

The Nets allow 114.7 points per game, 18th-ranked in the league.

Giving up 44 rebounds per game, the Nets are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Nets have conceded 25.6 per game, 12th in the NBA.

Giving up 13.8 made 3-pointers per game, the Nets are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Simone Fontecchio vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 13 2 1 0 0 0 1

