The Seattle Kraken (10-14-8) carry a four-game road losing streak into a matchup with the Dallas Stars (17-8-4) on Monday, December 18 at 8:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network.

Over the past 10 games, the Kraken have gone 2-5-3. They have put up 25 goals, while allowing their opponents to score 23. They have gone on the power play 30 times during that span, and have capitalized with five goals (16.7% of opportunities).

Before watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which club will secure the win in Monday's hockey action.

Kraken vs. Stars Predictions for Monday

Our computer model for this game predicts a final result of Stars 4, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-190)

Stars (-190) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average) Spread Pick: Stars (-1.5)

Kraken vs Stars Additional Info

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have earned a record of 3-8-11 in overtime games to contribute to an overall mark of 10-14-8.

In the 11 games Seattle has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 12 points.

This season the Kraken scored just one goal in eight games and they finished 0-7-1 in those matchups.

Seattle has two points (0-2-2) in four games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.

The Kraken have scored three or more goals 17 times, earning 25 points from those matchups (10-2-5).

This season, Seattle has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 12 games has a record of 4-3-5 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 6-6-4 (16 points).

The Kraken's opponents have had more shots in 14 games. The Kraken went 3-8-3 in those contests (nine points).

Team Stats Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 6th 3.48 Goals Scored 2.69 28th 14th 3.14 Goals Allowed 3.16 15th 26th 29.5 Shots 29.8 23rd 19th 31.1 Shots Allowed 28.7 6th 8th 24.42% Power Play % 21.43% 15th 4th 86.17% Penalty Kill % 77.78% 22nd

Kraken vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network

ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

