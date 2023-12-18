For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Seattle Kraken and the Dallas Stars on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, is Tomas Tatar a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Tomas Tatar score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Tatar stats and insights

In one of 28 games this season, Tatar scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Stars this season, but has not scored.

Tatar has picked up one assist on the power play.

He has a 5.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

On defense, the Stars are conceding 91 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 12.8 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Tatar recent games

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network

ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.