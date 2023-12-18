Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Twin Falls County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
In Twin Falls County, Idaho, there are exciting high school basketball games on the docket today. Info on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Twin Falls County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Murtaugh High School at Hansen High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 18
- Location: Hansen, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.