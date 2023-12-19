Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ada County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Ada County, Idaho today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ada County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ambrose High School at Nampa Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 19
- Location: Nampa, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cole Valley Christian School at North Star Charter School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 19
- Location: Eagle, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kuna High School at Columbia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 19
- Location: Nampa, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Notus High School at Riverstone International School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 19
- Location: Boise, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.