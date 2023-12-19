If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Bingham County, Idaho, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Bingham County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

American Falls High School at Aberdeen High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 19

7:00 PM MT on December 19 Location: Aberdeen, ID

Aberdeen, ID Conference: South East Idaho Conference

South East Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

West Side High School at Firth High School