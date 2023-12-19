Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bonner County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:34 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Bonner County, Idaho? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bonner County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sandpoint High School at Kellogg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 19
- Location: Kellogg, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.