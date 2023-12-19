Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Butte County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Butte County, Idaho today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Butte County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Butte County Middle-High School at Raft River Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 19
- Location: Malta, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.