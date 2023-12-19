If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Canyon County, Idaho, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Canyon County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Marsing High School at Melba Senior High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 19

7:30 PM MT on December 19 Location: Melba, ID

Melba, ID Conference: Western Idaho Conference

Western Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Ambrose High School at Nampa Christian High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 19

7:30 PM MT on December 19 Location: Nampa, ID

Nampa, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Kuna High School at Columbia High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 19

7:30 PM MT on December 19 Location: Nampa, ID

Nampa, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Vallivue High School at Canyon Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 19

7:30 PM MT on December 19 Location: Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Notus High School at Riverstone International School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 19

7:30 PM MT on December 19 Location: Boise, ID

Boise, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Caldwell High School at Ontario High School