Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Canyon County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Canyon County, Idaho, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Canyon County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marsing High School at Melba Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 19
- Location: Melba, ID
- Conference: Western Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ambrose High School at Nampa Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 19
- Location: Nampa, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kuna High School at Columbia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 19
- Location: Nampa, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vallivue High School at Canyon Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 19
- Location: Twin Falls, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Notus High School at Riverstone International School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 19
- Location: Boise, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Caldwell High School at Ontario High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 19
- Location: Ontario, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.