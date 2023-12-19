Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clearwater County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:34 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Clearwater County, Idaho, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clearwater County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Nezperce High School at Timberline High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 19
- Location: Weippe, ID
- Conference: White Pine Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Orofino High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 19
- Location: Orofino, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
