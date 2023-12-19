Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Custer County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Custer County, Idaho has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and information on how to watch them is available here.
Custer County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Salmon High School at Challis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 19
- Location: Salmon, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
