Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gem County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:33 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Gem County, Idaho has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and information on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gem County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Camas County High School at Emmett High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on December 19
- Location: Emmett, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Camas County High School at Emmett High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 19
- Location: Emmett, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.