Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Jefferson County, Idaho today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Jefferson County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Teton High School at West Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 19
- Location: Terreton, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Malad High School at Ririe High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 19
- Location: Ririe, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
