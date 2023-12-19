Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jerome County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Jerome County, Idaho, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available here.
Jerome County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wendell High School at Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 19
- Location: Hazelton, ID
- Conference: Canyon Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
