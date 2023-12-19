Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kootenai County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:33 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
In Kootenai County, Idaho, there are attractive high school basketball games on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kootenai County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lewis and Clark High School at Post Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 19
- Location: Post Falls, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.