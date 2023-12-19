Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Latah County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:34 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Latah County, Idaho? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Latah County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Highland High School at Genesee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 19
- Location: Genesee, ID
- Conference: White Pine Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Potlatch Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 19
- Location: Potlatch, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.