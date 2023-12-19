Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Latah County, Idaho? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Latah County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Highland High School at Genesee High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 19

7:30 PM PT on December 19 Location: Genesee, ID

Genesee, ID Conference: White Pine Conference

White Pine Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Potlatch Senior High School