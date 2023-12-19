Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lemhi County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Lemhi County, Idaho today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lemhi County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Salmon High School at Challis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 19
- Location: Salmon, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.