Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lewis County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:33 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Lewis County, Idaho today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lewis County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Nezperce High School at Timberline High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 19
- Location: Weippe, ID
- Conference: White Pine Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Highland High School at Genesee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 19
- Location: Genesee, ID
- Conference: White Pine Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.