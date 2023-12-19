Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lincoln County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Lincoln County, Idaho? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Lincoln County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Richfield School at Carey School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 19
- Location: Carey, ID
- Conference: Sawtooth
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Star Valley High School at Marsh Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 19
- Location: Arimo, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dietrich High School at Lighthouse Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 19
- Location: Twin Falls, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
