Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Owyhee County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Owyhee County, Idaho and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Owyhee County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marsing High School at Melba Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 19
- Location: Melba, ID
- Conference: Western Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glenns Ferry High School at Rimrock Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 19
- Location: Bruneau, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.