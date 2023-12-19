Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Power County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Power County, Idaho today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Power County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
American Falls High School at Aberdeen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 19
- Location: Aberdeen, ID
- Conference: South East Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
