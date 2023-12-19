Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shoshone County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:33 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Shoshone County, Idaho today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shoshone County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sandpoint High School at Kellogg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 19
- Location: Kellogg, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.